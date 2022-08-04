Twitter slams Elon Musk's response to its lawsuit

We still don't have Elon Musk's response to Twitter's lawsuit over his efforts to back out of his $44 billion acquisition, but we do now have Twitter's response to Musk's counterclaims.

The big picture: Par for the course in this bizarre situation.

Backstory: Musk had filed the documents last Friday under seal, thus giving Twitter time to request redactions of what it considers to be confidential information.

A judge ruled that Musk's documents must be unsealed by the end of Friday, although Twitter's new filing is a twofer in that it responds to many of Musk's claims.

Also worth noting that Twitter ultimately opted against redactions.

What we've learned: Musk is leaning heavily on the idea that Twitter misrepresented key user metrics, including monthly daily active users, which Twitter denies.

