45 mins ago - Economy & Business

Twitter slams Elon Musk's response to its lawsuit

Dan Primack
Photo illustration of Elon Musk next to the twitter logo.
Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

We still don't have Elon Musk's response to Twitter's lawsuit over his efforts to back out of his $44 billion acquisition, but we do now have Twitter's response to Musk's counterclaims.

The big picture: Par for the course in this bizarre situation.

Backstory: Musk had filed the documents last Friday under seal, thus giving Twitter time to request redactions of what it considers to be confidential information.

  • A judge ruled that Musk's documents must be unsealed by the end of Friday, although Twitter's new filing is a twofer in that it responds to many of Musk's claims.
  • Also worth noting that Twitter ultimately opted against redactions.

What we've learned: Musk is leaning heavily on the idea that Twitter misrepresented key user metrics, including monthly daily active users, which Twitter denies.

