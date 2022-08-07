Everything we know about the Albuquerque shootings of 4 Muslim men

A fourth Muslim man was fatally shot in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Friday night — the latest in a series of murders that the Albuquerque Police Department believes may be targeting men of Middle Eastern descent.

Driving the news: Two other Muslim men were shot and killed in Albuquerque within the past two weeks, and a third was killed in November 2021, police said. Investigators said they believe the four murders may be connected.

The most recent victim has not yet been identified, but Albuquerque police described him as a Muslim man in his 20s from South Asia.

Background: Police said they had just determined Thursday that the murders of 27-year-old Muhammed Afzaal Hussain on Aug. 1 and 41-year-old Aftab Hussein on July 26 were connected. Hussain and Hussein were both Muslim and from Pakistan, according to police.

Police are now investigating whether the murders are also connected to the killing of Mohammad Ahmadi on Nov. 7, 2021. Ahmadi, who is Muslim and from Afghanistan, was fatally shot outside of his store in Albuquerque.

What they're saying: "We know that our community is hurting, and we are heartsick and we are grieving with you," Michelle Melendez, Albuquerque's director of equity and inclusion, said at a press conference. "We cannot denounce strongly enough what appears to be the targeting of people because of their race and religion."