Two top House Democrats declined to say on Tuesday whether President Biden should run for re-election in 2024, AP reports.

Why it matters: New York Reps. Jerry Nadler and Carolyn Maloney are the latest Democrats to shy away from endorsing Biden if he seeks a second term.

Flashback: On Sunday, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va) would not commit to endorsing Biden for a second term, saying he was "not getting involved in that."

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) also declined to endorse Biden for reelection saying "we'll cross that bridge when we get to it."

The big picture: The White House has said that Biden plans to run for re-election in 2024 despite a poll showing that a majority of Democrats would prefer a new candidate.

Yes, but: Some top Democrats still support Biden's bid for a second term, with Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) saying he "should be running" in 2024.

What they're saying: Nadler said during a debate for a Manhattan-area House seat that it "doesn't serve the purpose of the Democratic Party to deal with [Biden's reelection] until after the midterms."