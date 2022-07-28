President Biden "should be running" for re-election in 2024 and Democrats need to focus on what's at stake in the midterms this fall, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) told MSNBC in an interview Wednesday.

Why it matters: Her comments come on the heels of a new poll where a majority of Democrats reported they would rather support a new candidate than Biden in a Democratic primary.

High inflation and gas prices coupled with low approval ratings have caused headaches for Biden and fueled chatter about a different Democratic nominee atop the 2024 ticket. Concerns about Biden's age have also played a role.

Biden has reiterated on multiple occasions that he plans to run for re-election despite the polling and criticism his administration has faced.

What she's saying: "We’ve got to stop the catnip about 2024," Warren said. "We are 100 days out from the midterm."

"If we start getting tangled up on 2024, and fail to pay attention to business in 2022, that is not only going to hurt us in 2022; it is going to bite us on the rear end in 2024," Warren said.

The big picture: Democrats will look to "protect voting rights and "make Roe v. Wade the law of the land" if they pick up seats this fall, Warren said.