National Chicken Wing Day brings free wings, deals Friday

Chicken wing prices are now declining after being hit by inflation and increased consumer demand during the pandemic, according to the CEO of one of the nation's largest chicken wing restaurants.

Why it matters: U.S. consumers, who are dealing with rising prices and record-high inflation, plan to buy more chicken than other types of protein in the twelve months ahead, according to a National Chicken Council study.

The big picture: Ahead of National Chicken Wing Day — this Friday July 29— Wingstop CEO Michael Skipworth said in a statement Thursday that the growing chain was “benefiting from meaningful deflation in bone-in wings.”

Context: Sliding wing prices could be an indicator of future declines in meat markets, Bloomberg reports, noting consumers have begun to reduce restaurant visits and buy cheaper poultry parts like legs and less of pricey beef and pork.

Meanwhile, for the chicken wing's made-up holiday, deals and free wings will be offered at businesses across the country.

Yes, but: More than free wings are on the line as businesses will use the deals to build bigger customer databases and drive loyalty as they did recently with National French Fry Day, National Ice Cream Day and Hot Dog Day.

National Wing Day specials

The following offers are available on Friday at participating locations, unless otherwise noted.

Most offers require being signed up for a loyalty program or ordering with an app.

To be on the safe side, check with your closest location to see if they are participating.

7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes have a Wing Day deal Friday with 10 classic wings for $10 for 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members.

7Rewards members also get five wings for $5.99 for “Classic Wing Weekends” Friday through Sunday.

Beef ‘O’ Brady’s is giving a 50% bonus on tradition or boneless wings Friday.

Buy 10 wings and get five free or buy 20 to get 10 free.

Buffalo Wild Wings is offering six free boneless or traditional wings with a $10 dine-in purchase Friday

The chain is one of its Blazin’ Rewards members the chance to win free wings for the year by checking in on the app Friday.

Get 10 free boneless wings with the purchase of any 10 wings at Hooters Friday.

Little Caesars is offering $1 off eight-piece orders of Caesar Wings Friday.

For Wingstop, Friday is Wingstop Wing Day and the chain is giving away five free classic or boneless wings on qualifying orders.

The offer is for dine-in and carryout, but a $10 minimum purchase applies for delivery orders, the company said in a news release.

Zaxby's has a buy-one-get-one offer on its boneless wings meal Friday when ordered through the chain’s app.

With the Charleys Rewards app, loyalty members get $2 off chicken wings Friday in stores and online.

There's also a second deal: Get $10 off 30- and 50-piece wings on pickup and delivery orders placed at the chain's website.

Fazoli’s is celebrating Chicken Wing Day Friday as well as National Lasagna Day with a promotion through their app.

