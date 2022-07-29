Heavy rains were causing catastrophic flooding across the Appalachia as floodwaters in Kentucky that have killed at least eight people continued to rise overnight.

Threat level: Homes, businesses and roads have been inundated by floodwaters in eastern Kentucky, where Gov. Andy Beshear said several people were missing. Las Vegas and parts of western Virginia and southern West Virginia also endured significant flooding.

The governors of Kentucky, Virginia and West Virginia have declared states of emergencies due to the extreme weather events. Beshear asked President Biden on Thursday for federal assistance.

Meanwhile, Las Vegas Fire Rescue tweeted on Friday morning that crews were "responding to a variety of calls" overnight due to flooding.

By the numbers: More than 23,440 customers were without power in Kentucky on Friday morning, according to the national utility tracker poweroutage.us.

The big picture: St. Louis saw its heaviest 24-hour rainfall event on Tuesday, and much of the rain fell in just six hours.

In Kentucky, similar torrential downpours hit, in both instances turning typically calm creeks into raging rivers. Both flash floods resulted from thunderstorms repetitively forming in and striking the same area, known to meteorologists as "training" in comparison to following a railroad track.

More heavy rain resulted in additional flash flooding on Thursday in St. Louis, resulting in road closures and evacuations in the city. Six children among several rescued from rising floodwaters.

What they're saying: "Tonight we need your continued prayers for the people of Eastern Kentucky," Beshear said at a briefing on Thursday evening. "This is an ongoing natural disaster, with more rain expected tonight that could worsen the situation."

Driving the news: The flooding has resulted from a stalled out frontal boundary. Extremely humid, warm air lies to the south of it, with cooler and drier air to the north.

Jet stream disturbances and low pressure areas have been rippling along this front, like waves on a pond, causing thunderstorms to bubble up and dump extraordinary amounts of rain.

Context: Climate change is upping the odds of heavy precipitation events as well as their intensity in these regions, along with much of the world, as warm air holds more moisture and warmer oceans add more water vapor to the atmosphere as well.

What to watch: "Continued heavy rain and thunderstorms will exacerbate flooding and cause flash flooding the next few days across parts of the Ohio and Tennessee Valleys into the central Appalachians," the National Weather Service forecast on Friday morning.

"Daily rounds of heavy downpours could cause flash flooding across portions of Arizona to the Four-corners region for the next few days," the NWS said.

There's a level 3 of 4 risk for excessive rainfall in Virginia and West Virginia on Friday, according to NOAA.

