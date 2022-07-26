St. Louis hit with "catastrophic" rainfall, flash flooding prompts rescues

Record rainfall caused flash flooding across St. Louis metropolitan area, prompting multiple rescues and closing several roads.

Why it matters, via Axios' Andrew Freedman: The rising waters and numerous rescues led the National Weather Service to issue its most dire flood warning, known as a "flash flood emergency."

Extraordinary rainfall rates of up to 3 inches per hour in some areas caused the all-time 24-hour rainfall record to be broken in under 8 hours.

By the numbers: The National Weather Service office in St. Louis said Tuesday that the area's daily rainfall record was "shattered" by 8 a.m., with 8.06 inches observed at Lambert Airport. Rain has continued to fall at the airport since that report.

Tuesday's rainfall breaks the old daily record of 6.85 inches set in August 1915, which was caused by remnants of the Galveston, Texas, hurricane.

"Catastrophic life-threatening flash flooding across parts of metro St. Louis. will be possible," a National Weather Service bulletin read.

Thought Bubble from Axios' Andrew Freedman: Historic downpours and related flash floods are becoming more severe and more common as the climate warms due to the burning of fossil fuels, since warmer air can hold more moisture.

No injuries were reported as of 6 a.m. Tuesday, though firefighters responded to several homes across the city with substantial flooding, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

The big picture: Thunderstorms and heavy rainfall were expected to continue mid-morning, which will be followed by hot temperatures and high humidity until 7 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Heat index values are expected to hit 108 degrees Fahrenheit in parts of Missouri.

Editor's note: This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.