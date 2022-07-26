Former President Donald Trump told the Wall Street Journal Tuesday that the Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit has been "worth billions of dollars" for Saudi Arabia.

The big picture: LIV Golf has been a subject of controversy as critics allege that Saudi Arabia is looking to boost its global image by funding the tour.

The former president's comments come as the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, is set to host LIV Golf's third event on Friday.

What he's saying: "I think LIV has been a great thing for Saudi Arabia, for the image of Saudi Arabia," Trump said. "I think it’s going to be an incredible investment from that standpoint, and that’s more valuable than lots of other things because you can’t buy that — even with billions of dollars."

"I do think that the publicity that they've gotten, more than anything, has been a great thing for them," Trump said. "I think the publicity they’ve gotten is worth billions of dollars. It's one of the hottest things to have happened in sports, and sports is a big part of life."

Between the lines: Saudi Arabia's involvement in LIV Golf has stoked criticism due to the country's record on human rights, including the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Axios' Tim Baysinger reports.

Families of 9/11 victims have also criticized the tour and asked Trump to cancel the event, the Washington Post reports. Fifteen of the 19 attackers during 9/11 were Saudi citizens.

"We simply cannot understand how you could agree to accept money from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s golf league to host their tournament at your golf course, and to do so in the shadows of Ground Zero in New Jersey, which lost over 700 residents during the attacks," a group of 9/11 victim families wrote in a letter to Trump obtained by the Post.

Trump told WSJ he "can't really comment" on the 9/11 families "because I don’t know exactly what they're saying, and what they're saying who did what."