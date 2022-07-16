Anti-abortion groups want to restrict online ads for procedure

Anti-abortion groups are pushing new laws to block online advertisements about abortion in the wake of the Supreme Court ending Roe v. Wade.

The big picture: The National Right to Life Committee has drafted legislation that would make it a crime to advertise information online about methods to end a pregnancy, Politico reports.

The bill would treat abortion like organized crime, by using a combination of civil and criminal penalties in the same way that the 1970 Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act does, Politico writes.

Details: Google and Facebook could potentially be liable for any user-generated content promoting abortion that’s aimed at people in states where those services are illegal, Politico writes.

Why it matters: At least 26 Republican-led states in total are expected to ban abortions or heavily restrict access to them in the wake of the ruling, according to the Guttmacher Institute, an abortion-rights organization.

Online orders for abortion pills — specifically two medicines named mifepristone and misoprostol — are expected to grow in the wake of the Supreme Court's ruling.

State of play: The FDA lifted long-standing restrictions in December and paved the way for doctors to prescribe them online and mail them to patients.

But the pills are the next big abortion battleground and several red states have already started to crack down on them.

The other side: Abortion rights groups say that advertisements should be protected under the First Amendment, and that getting ads promoting abortion services approved has been difficult thus far.

“Advocating for a person’s right to get an abortion, informing a person about how to legally get an abortion, encouraging a person to make their own reproductive health choices, those are all protected by the First Amendment,” said Vera Eidelman, a staff attorney with the ACLU’s Speech, Privacy, and Technology Project.

Instagram and Facebook removed posts from users offering to share abortion pills last month. Meta said the posts violated its policies on regulated goods, Vice reported.

