Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) said Wednesday it's become clear from what the Jan. 6 select committee has learned that the efforts former President Trump "oversaw and engaged in were even more chilling and threatening than we imagined."

What she's saying: The U.S. faces a domestic threat it's never faced before — a former president who's "attempting to unravel the foundations of our Constitutional Republic ... aided by Republican leaders and elected officials who have made themselves willing hostages to this dangerous and irrational man," the vice chair of the House panel investigating the Capitol riot said at the Reagan Library.

"It is undeniable — the Republican Party cannot be both loyal to Donald Trump and loyal to the Constitution," Cheney said.

Worth noting: Cheney praised Cassidy Hutchinson, a former top aide to Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, for her testimony Tuesday before the House panel investigating the Capitol riot, during which she testified that the former president lunged at his security detail when he learned he would not be taken to the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021

"Her superiors — men many years older—are hiding behind executive privilege, anonymity and intimidation," Cheney said. "Her bravery and patriotism were awesome to behold. Little girls all across this great nation are seeing what it really means to love this country, what it really means to be a patriot."

Representatives for Trump did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.