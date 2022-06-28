Trump lunged at security detail on Jan. 6, top aide testifies

Cassidy Hutchinson, who served as a top aide to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, testified Tuesday that former President Trump lunged at his top security detail on Jan. 6 and tried to grab the steering wheel from him.

Driving the news: Trump had a "very strong, very angry response" when he learned that he was not going to the Capitol, Hutchinson testified.

"I'm the f-ing president, take me up to the Capitol now," Trump said, Hutchinson testified, adding that the former president then grabbed the steering wheel and lunged at his security detail, Robert Engel.

Between the lines: Hutchinson also testified that Anthony Ornato, the former White House chief of operations, shared details on the confrontation with Engel present — and he did not dispute the information.

"When Mr. Ornato had recounted this story to me, he had motioned towards his clavicle," Hutchinson also said.

Trump sought to dismiss Hutchinson's testimony, writing on his social media platform Truth Social: "Her Fake story that I tried to grab the steering wheel of the White House Limousine in order to steer it to the Capitol Building is 'sick' and fraudulent, very much like the Unselect Committee itself."

"Wouldn't even have been possible to do such a ridiculous thing," he wrote.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with new details throughout.

