Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) is urging Wyoming Democrats to switch parties to vote for her during the state's upcoming Republican primary, the New York Times reports.

Why it matters: Cheney, who serves as vice chair of the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, is significantly polling behind her Trump-endorsed primary opponent for the state's at-large House seat.

Cheney, who voted to impeach Trump for inciting the insurrection at the Capitol, has repeatedly said that she believes that the former president's baseless election fraud claims and the "cult of personality" around him are threats to U.S. democracy.

Trump in turn criticized Cheney and endorsed and fundraised for Wyoming Republican Harriet Hageman in an effort to oust Cheney from the House.

The big picture: Democrats in the state have recently received mail from Cheney's campaign that included instructions on how to change their party affiliation so they would be able to vote for her in the upcoming Republican primary, according to the Times.

Her website also now includes instructions and a link to a form for changing parties in the state. It also informs voters that they can change their party affiliation at their polling place on the day of the primary or general election, or when requesting an absentee ballot.

What they're saying: “Liz is proud to represent all Wyomingites and is working hard to earn every vote," said Jeremy Adler, a spokesperson for Cheney, in a statement Thursday.

Editor's note: This post was updated with comment from a spokesperson for Cheney.