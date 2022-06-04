Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said that there is "absolutely a cult of personality around Donald Trump" in the Republican party, in a new interview with "CBS Sunday Morning."

Why it matters: Cheney, who serves as vice chair of the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, has been vocal in her criticism of former President Trump and congressional Republicans supportive of him. Trump has campaigned heavily for her primary opponent.

Driving the news: "We have too many people now in the Republican Party who are not taking their responsibilities seriously, and who have pledged their allegiance and loyalty to Donald Trump," she told reporter Robert Costa in the interview that will air on June 5.