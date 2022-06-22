Katie Britt beats out Mo Brooks in Alabama's Senate runoff

Katie Britt, the former chief of staff to retiring Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Ala.), won Alabama's Senate runoff on Tuesday, beating out Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.).

Why it matters: Britt gained momentum in recent weeks and her prospects were boosted by a late-stage endorsement by former President Trump, who had initially endorsed Brooks and then un-endorsed him.

Trump rescinded his endorsement of Brooks after the representative told a rally to stop disputing the 2020 election results and to "put that behind you."

Trump in his endorsement said that Britt "is an Incredible Fighter for the people of Alabama."

The big picture: Britt, who is the former chief of staff to retiring Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) and the former head of the Business Council of Alabama, has positioned herself as a Trump-aligned conservative, CNN notes.

Brooks, a six-term congressman from Alabama, was a strong supporter of Trump's efforts to overturn results of the 2020 election and he objected to the certification of electoral votes.

Brooks also helped organize the "Stop the Steal" rally that preceded the Capitol riot.

Flashback: Trump's endorsement of Britt stands in stark contrast to his remarks about the Senate hopeful last July, when she said: "She is not in any way qualified and is certainly not what our country needs," per Politico.

State of play: Shelby said last year that that he would not seek reelection in 2022, propelling the GOP into an intra-party scramble over who his replacement would be.

Neither Brooks or Britt won more than 50% of the vote in Alabama's May primary, causing the race to go into a runoff. The pair beat out former Army helicopter pilot Mike Durant.

