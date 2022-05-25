Alabama's GOP Senate primary heads to runoff

The race for the Republican nomination for Alabama's U.S. senate seat is headed to a runoff between Katie Britt and Rep. Mo Brooks, the AP reported.

Why it matters: The contest for retiring Sen. Richard Shelby's open seat became one of the more prominent primary elections, after Rep. Mo Brooks received — and then lost — President Trump's endorsement.

State of play: No candidate won more than 50% of Tuesday’s vote, leading to a runoff on June 21.

The backdrop: Brooks, Katie Britt and Mike Durant (whose experiences were chronicled in "Black Hawk Down") were all seen as frontrunners in the ongoing race.

Candidates Lillie Boddie, Karla M. Dupriest and Jake Schafer muddied the waters, per AP.

The big picture: A recent poll from the Alabama Daily News and Gray TV showed both Britt and Brooks on the rise in the Senate race.