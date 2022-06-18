Re-created from National Bureau of Economic Research; Chart: Axios Visuals

Reparations are getting an increasingly serious look by state and local governments as one way to help Black Americans make up lost ground on housing and broader damages.

Why it matters: With legislation to create a national reparations commission stalled in Congress, some state and local efforts are gaining momentum and could lead to ground-level efforts to redress generations of damages from slavery and other state-sanctioned discriminatory practices.