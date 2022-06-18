Previous StoryNext Story
6. A Lakota-inspired housing solution
Native Americans on reservations and in nearby urban enclaves have lived for decades in dilapidated, overcrowded structures. A South Dakota community development group is turning to Oglala Lakota traditions to change that.
Why it matters: The Thunder Valley Community Development Corp. is helping Oglala Sioux tribal members navigate mazes of homeownership by offering classes, credit plans, and homes that break from "a colonial mindset."