Russell Contreras

6. A Lakota-inspired housing solution

Photo illustration of people hugging above houses.
Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios. Photos: Courtesy of Thunder Valley CDC

Native Americans on reservations and in nearby urban enclaves have lived for decades in dilapidated, overcrowded structures. A South Dakota community development group is turning to Oglala Lakota traditions to change that.

Why it matters: The Thunder Valley Community Development Corp. is helping Oglala Sioux tribal members navigate mazes of homeownership by offering classes, credit plans, and homes that break from "a colonial mindset."

