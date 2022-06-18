Data: U.S. Census; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Some cities are defying the trend of the homeownership gap between Black and white Americans — which is worse today than when race-based housing laws and policies were in effect decades ago.

The big picture: An Axios analysis of census data shows that some large cities like Fort Worth, Texas, and midsize cities like Gilbert, Arizona, have higher rates of homeownership for people of color than other cities of the same size.