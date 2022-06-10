Report: Almost half of trans people in U.S. are teens and young adults
About 1.6 million people in the U.S. are transgender, and almost half of them are teenagers and young adults, according to a new report based on government health surveys.
Driving the news: About 43% of the U.S. transgender population is between the ages of 13 and 24, per a June report released by the UCLA Williams Institute.
The report found the number of transgender people 13 to 25 years old nearly doubled since a similar, previous study that used different methodology.
- That report, published in 2017 by the same researchers, showed that 23% of the transgender population was within the 13 to 25 years old range.
By the numbers: While the report estimates that about 0.6% of the U.S. population over 13 is transgender, this percentage is higher among younger people.
- Among people 13 to 17 years old, 1.4% identify as transgender. For those 18 to 24 years old, the figure is 1.3%.
- Despite making up only about 8% of the U.S. population, 13 to 17 year olds represent about 18% of the transgender population.
The report also found that the percentage — and number — of adults who identify as transgender in the U.S. has remained steady over time.
