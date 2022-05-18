A 21-year-old Russian soldier on trial in Kyiv for committing war crimes during Moscow's invasion of Ukraine pleaded guilty to killing an unarmed civilian in the Sumy region, according to CNN.

Why it matters: Vadim Shishimarin's war crimes trial is believed to be the first since the start of Russia's invasion in February.

He was accused by Ukraine's prosecutor general of firing several shots at and killing an unarmed 62-year-old resident riding a bicycle by the roadside in a Sumy village.

The big picture: Ukraine's Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said in early April that her office had then opened 5,600 cases of alleged war crimes committed by Russian soldiers since the start of the invasion.

