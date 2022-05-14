More bombshells for Jan. 6 committee before June hearings

The Jan. 6 committee may seek testimony from additional lawmakers as soon as next week, ahead of blockbuster TV hearings that kick off next month, Axios has learned.

Driving the news: Chiefs of staff and other aides to members of the House select committee were told Friday on their weekly call with committee staff to brace for more bombshells ahead of the June 9 start to public hearings, according to two sources on the call.

The briefers did not say which lawmakers will be contacted, or whether they intended to issue more subpoenas, the sources told Axios.

The Jan. 6 committee declined to comment.

The big picture: The committee created a major stir with post-election implications when on Thursday it issued subpoenas to five House Republicans, including two of the GOP's top brass — House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and the Judiciary Committee's ranking member Jim Jordan (R-Ohio).

Members haven't said how they would enforce those subpoenas.

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), a member of the committee, told Axios on Thursday that “the fact-gathering process will continue through the hearings.”

What we're hearing: A U.S. Capitol Police security briefing for members and their chiefs of staff, to prepare for the June hearings, is scheduled for May 20.

Flashback: Committee Chair Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) teased a new tranche of requests last month for GOP members including senators, saying they would receive letters to voluntarily testify.