Ukrainian civilians are being sent to Russia against their will, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said Monday.

Driving the news: "We certainly have seen indications that Ukrainians are being moved from Ukraine into Russia," Kirby said at a press briefing, per Reuters.

"Ukrainians are being taken against their will into Russia," Kirby added, calling it an "unconscionable" move by Russia and "not the behavior of a responsible power."

Yes, but: Kirby said he couldn't speak to how many camps there are or what they look like, stating he's unaware if the United States has that "level of detail."

The big picture: Kirby said this is the latest example of how Russian President Vladimir Putin "won't accept and respect Ukrainian sovereignty."

"You don't have to look very far to see evidence of Russian brutality here," he said.

"Just when you think they just can't fall to a new low, they prove you wrong."

Driving the news: On Monday, Putin justified Russia's invasion of Ukraine, while also attacking NATO and the United States during a Victory Day speech in Moscow.