32 mins ago - Economy & Business

What we're driving: 2020 Volkswagen Passat 2.0T SEL

Photo: Volkswagen

This week I'm driving the 2020 Volkswagen Passat 2.0T SEL, which sadly feels like a neglected child.

The big picture: In China and Europe, the Passat is built on VW's new MQB architecture, the automaker's modular new engineering platform. But the 2020 Passat sold in the U.S. still rides on a platform introduced in 2012.

  • The reason: sedan sales are faltering in the U.S., so why invest a ton of money in dolling it up?

The exterior styling is adequate, if conservative, but where you really feel the Passat's age is in the driver's seat. Despite updates, the dashboard and center console feel austere, even by German standards.

  • The 6.3-inch touchscreen is tiny compared to the competition, but at least it features a Fender premium audio system.

The Passat features ample driver-assistance technology across most of the lineup, including forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control and lane-keep assistance.

  • There's also a parking assist feature on the $32,015 SEL trim I tested that can automatically steer the car into a parallel parking space or back into a perpendicular space.

1 fun thing: The Passat costs less than the class-leading Honda Accord, starting at $23,915. But most people won't find that reason enough to buy a Passat.

Go deeper

Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian
34 mins ago - World

Lawmakers demand answers from World Bank on Xinjiang loan

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

U.S. lawmakers are demanding answers from the World Bank about its continued operation of a $50 million loan program in Xinjiang, following Axios reporting on the loans.

Why it matters: The Chinese government is currently waging a campaign of cultural and demographic genocide against ethnic minorities in Xinjiang, in northwest China. The lawmakers contend that the recipients of the loans may be complicit in that repression.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Hans Nichols
37 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Obama: Americans could be "collateral damage" in Trump's war on mail-in voting

Photo: Zahim Mohd/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Former President Barack Obama tweeted Friday that everyday Americans could become "collateral damage" if President Trump continues to attempt to slash funding for the U.S. Postal Service as part of his campaign against mail-in voting.

Why it matters: Trump linked his baseless claims that increased mail-in voting will lead to widespread voter fraud on Thursday to the current impasse in coronavirus stimulus negotiations.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Joann Muller
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Elon Musk is channeling Henry Ford in auto manufacturing

Photo illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios. Photo: Zhang Peng/LightRocket via Getty Images

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who has spent more than a decade trying to disrupt the traditional auto industry, is sounding more and more like the man most closely associated with it: Henry Ford.

Why it matters: In his quest to build affordable electric cars for the masses, Musk is starting to embrace many of the ideas pioneered by Ford's founder — things like vertical supply chains and an obsession with manufacturing efficiency. A century ago that approach helped to popularize the American automobile by lowering the cost of the Model T.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow