Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Zelensky urges "citizens of the world" to join fight against Russia

Ivana Saric

Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Presidency of Ukraine/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky issued a statement Sunday calling on all "citizens of the world" to join the fight against Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, New Voice of Ukraine reported.

Why it matters: Zelensky's appeal comes on the fourth day of Russia's invasion, following a night of heavy fighting in Kyiv and Kharkiv.

What they're saying: "Ukrainians have manifested the courage to defend their homeland and save Europe and its values from a Russian onslaught," Zelensky said, noting that Russia was targeting civilians.

  • "This is not just Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. This is the beginning of a war against Europe, against European structures, against democracy, against basic human rights, against a global order of law, rules and peaceful coexistence," he added.
  • "All citizens of the world, friends of Ukraine... anyone who wants to join the defense of Ukraine, Europe and the world can come and fight side by side with the Ukrainians against the Russian war criminals."
  • Those who wish to join should contact the defense attaché at their country's Ukrainian embassy, Zelenksy added.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba echoed Zelensky's sentiment, tweeting Sunday that "Foreigners willing to defend Ukraine and world order as part of the International Legion of Territorial Defense of Ukraine, I invite you to contact foreign diplomatic missions of Ukraine in your respective countries."

  • "Together we defeated Hitler, and we will defeat Putin, too."

Axios
Updated 27 mins ago - World

Dashboard: Russian invasion of Ukraine

A residential area in Kyiv that was hit by a missile on Feb. 26. Photo: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

The latest:
Dave LawlerZachary BasuJennifer Koons
Updated 34 mins ago - World

Russian troops enter Ukraine's second-largest city as assault continues in Kyiv

The aftermath of a rocket strike on an apartment building in Kyiv. Photo: Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Ukrainian troops were holding off a massive assault from Russia's military in Kyiv on Sunday, as streetfighting erupted in Kharkiv after President Vladimir Putin's forces entered Ukraine’s second-largest city on the fourth day of the unprovoked invasion.

The latest: Putin said Sunday that "aggressive statements" made by Western countries have led him to put the nuclear deterrent forces in a “special regime of combat duty," marking the second time he has alluded to Russia's nuclear arsenal.

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
34 mins ago - Technology

Internet becomes battleground in Russia's Ukraine invasion

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

Social media platforms are beginning to crack down on Russian state media in response to the Kremlin's efforts to tighten controls around internet communications.

Why it matters: Tech giants that provide services around the world prefer not to take sides in conflicts where they operate in both combatants' territory, but Russia's invasion of Ukraine is making that stance tough to maintain.

