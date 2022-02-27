Zelensky urges "citizens of the world" to join fight against Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky issued a statement Sunday calling on all "citizens of the world" to join the fight against Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, New Voice of Ukraine reported.

Why it matters: Zelensky's appeal comes on the fourth day of Russia's invasion, following a night of heavy fighting in Kyiv and Kharkiv.

At least 368,000 Ukrainians have fled the country since the start of the invasion.

What they're saying: "Ukrainians have manifested the courage to defend their homeland and save Europe and its values from a Russian onslaught," Zelensky said, noting that Russia was targeting civilians.

"This is not just Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. This is the beginning of a war against Europe, against European structures, against democracy, against basic human rights, against a global order of law, rules and peaceful coexistence," he added.

"All citizens of the world, friends of Ukraine... anyone who wants to join the defense of Ukraine, Europe and the world can come and fight side by side with the Ukrainians against the Russian war criminals."

Those who wish to join should contact the defense attaché at their country's Ukrainian embassy, Zelenksy added.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba echoed Zelensky's sentiment, tweeting Sunday that "Foreigners willing to defend Ukraine and world order as part of the International Legion of Territorial Defense of Ukraine, I invite you to contact foreign diplomatic missions of Ukraine in your respective countries."