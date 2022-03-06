Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Ukraine will receive another batch of SpaceX's Starlink satellite systems next week, President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed in a tweet early Sunday morning local time after speaking with Elon Musk.

Why it matters: An initial set of Starlink satellites was activated above Ukraine, with additional terminals delivered, after Ukrainian officials requested Elon Musk's help in bringing internet access to parts of the country in the wake of Russia's unprovoked invasion.

What they're saying: Zelenksy tweeted that he had spoken to Musk and that he is "grateful to him for supporting Ukraine with words and deeds."