Zelensky thanks Elon Musk for sending Starlink satellites to Ukraine
Ukraine will receive another batch of SpaceX's Starlink satellite systems next week, President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed in a tweet early Sunday morning local time after speaking with Elon Musk.
Why it matters: An initial set of Starlink satellites was activated above Ukraine, with additional terminals delivered, after Ukrainian officials requested Elon Musk's help in bringing internet access to parts of the country in the wake of Russia's unprovoked invasion.
What they're saying: Zelenksy tweeted that he had spoken to Musk and that he is "grateful to him for supporting Ukraine with words and deeds."
- "Next week we will receive another batch of Starlink systems for destroyed cities," he added.
- Zelenksy noted that the two had discussed possible space projects for Ukraine, though he said he would "talk about this after the war."