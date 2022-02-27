Sign up for our daily briefing

Elon Musk says SpaceX’s Starlink satellites now active over Ukraine

Elon Musk in Brandenburg, Grünheide, Germany, last August. Photo: Patrick Pleul/dpa-Zentralbild/ZB Photo: Patrick Pleul/picture alliance via Getty Images

Elon Musk said Saturday SpaceX's Starlink satellites had been activated in Ukraine, with more terminals en route.

Driving the news: Ukrainian officials requested Musk's help with his company's commercial internet network after Russia's unprovoked military invasion left parts of the country offline.

  • Ukrainian First Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov tweeted to Musk Saturday, " while you try to colonize Mars — Russia try to occupy Ukraine! While your rockets successfully land from space — Russian rockets attack Ukrainian civil people! We ask you to provide Ukraine with Starlink stations and to address sane Russians to stand."
  • Musk responded to Federov, who's also digital transformation minister, "Starlink service is now active in Ukraine. More terminals en route."

What to watch: Users on the ground in Ukraine won't be able to access Starlink's signal without their own special receivers  — the "terminals" Musk referred to in his tweet. Key questions are how many of those Starlink can make available and whether the company can deliver them where they're needed.

Go deeper: The latest on the Russia-Ukraine crisis

Axios
Updated 15 mins ago - World

Dashboard: Russian invasion of Ukraine

A residential area in Kyiv that was hit by a missile on Feb. 26. Photo: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

The latest:
Dave LawlerZachary BasuJennifer Koons
Updated 38 mins ago - World

Massive explosions light up Kyiv sky as Russian forces assault capital

The aftermath of a rocket strike on an apartment building in Kyiv. Photo: Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Russia began a massive assault on Kyiv around midnight local time on Saturday, as Ukrainian forces to retain control of the capital on the third day of Vladimir Putin's unprovoked invasion.

The latest: Ukrainian authorities confirmed that Russian missile strikes hit an oil depot south of Kyiv, causing a massive fire and lighting up the sky in a pulsating orange hue.

Jennifer KoonsZachary Basu
3 hours ago - World

Western allies agree to expel some Russian banks from SWIFT payments system

The flag of the European Union. right, and the flag of Ukraine. Photo: Marijan Murat/picture alliance via Getty Images

The European Union, U.S. and other Western nations on Saturday announced they would cut off a "certain number of Russian banks" from the SWIFT international payments system, and impose restrictions on Russia’s Central Bank.

Why it matters: The measures will effectively cut Russia out of the world's most important financial messaging system and undermine the Kremlin's ability to use its central bank reserves to blunt the impact of other sanctions.

