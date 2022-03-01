Skip to main content
SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet terminals arrive in Ukraine

Tesla CEO Elon Musk gives a keynote speech via video conference at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) fair on June 29, 2021 in Barcelona, Spain.
Elon Musk gives a keynote speech via video conference at the Mobile World Congress fair in Barcelona, Spain, last June. Photo: Jose Colon/Getty Images

A Ukrainian government official thanked Elon Musk, after a promised shipment of terminals from SpaceX's satellite internet service Starlink arrived in Ukraine Monday.

The big picture: Musk responded to Ukraine digital minister Mykhailo Fedorov's request Saturday, saying the satellites had been activated in Ukraine and more terminals were en route. He replied to Fedorov's tweet confirming the terminals' arrival: "you are most welcome."

