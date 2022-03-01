SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet terminals arrive in Ukraine

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

A Ukrainian government official thanked Elon Musk, after a promised shipment of terminals from SpaceX's satellite internet service Starlink arrived in Ukraine Monday.

The big picture: Musk responded to Ukraine digital minister Mykhailo Fedorov's request Saturday, saying the satellites had been activated in Ukraine and more terminals were en route. He replied to Fedorov's tweet confirming the terminals' arrival: "you are most welcome."