Zelensky on Biden visiting Ukraine: "I think he will"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said during an interview on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday that he believes President Biden will visit Ukraine sometime in the future.

Driving the news: Reports emerged earlier this week that the Biden administration is considering sending a senior government official to visit Ukraine, though White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday that Biden himself will not be making the trip.

What they're saying: Zelensky said he wants Biden to visit. Asked by host Jake Tapper whether there are any plans for him to do so, he replied, "I think he will."

"But it's his decision, of course, and about the safety situation, it depends," Zelensky said.

"But I think he's the leader of the United States and that's why he should come here to see."

Zelensky added that he had spoken to French President Emmanuel Macron recently and invited him to visit Ukraine as well to see the atrocities firsthand.

The big picture: Some world leaders have already travelled to Ukraine this month to meet with Zelensky in a show of support, including U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.