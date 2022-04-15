Psaki says Biden not planning to visit Ukraine
President Biden is not scheduled to visit Ukraine, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday.
Driving the news: "He is ready for anything. The man likes a fast car, some aviators — he's ready to go to Ukraine," Psaki said on the "Pod Save America" podcast. But, she added, "we are not sending the president to Ukraine."
- Psaki's remarks come after reports surfaced this week that the White House is considering sending a senior U.S. government official to travel to Ukraine.
- Psaki said U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who made a surprise visit to Ukraine last weekend, "took an eight-hour train through a war zone to get to the middle of Ukraine."
- "So no, that is not in the plans for the president of the United States," Psaki said. "We should all be maybe relieved about that."
- "You're welcome, America. We need him to do a lot of things," she added.
Catch up quick: Biden on Thursday told reporters that he was still working with his team to determine whether they should send a senior government official to Ukraine.
- "We're making that decision now," he said.
