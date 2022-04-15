Skip to main content
Psaki says Biden not planning to visit Ukraine

Erin Doherty
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki speaks during the daily briefing in the James S Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 13, 2022
White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during the daily briefing on April 13. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

President Biden is not scheduled to visit Ukraine, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday.

Driving the news: "He is ready for anything. The man likes a fast car, some aviators — he's ready to go to Ukraine," Psaki said on the "Pod Save America" podcast. But, she added, "we are not sending the president to Ukraine."

  • Psaki's remarks come after reports surfaced this week that the White House is considering sending a senior U.S. government official to travel to Ukraine.
  • Psaki said U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who made a surprise visit to Ukraine last weekend, "took an eight-hour train through a war zone to get to the middle of Ukraine."
  • "So no, that is not in the plans for the president of the United States," Psaki said. "We should all be maybe relieved about that."
  • "You're welcome, America. We need him to do a lot of things," she added.

Catch up quick: Biden on Thursday told reporters that he was still working with his team to determine whether they should send a senior government official to Ukraine.

  • "We're making that decision now," he said.

