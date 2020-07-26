2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Yoho resigns from Christian charity over his comments on AOC

Combination images of Reps. Ted Yoho and Alexandria Ocasio Cortez. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images/Scott Heins/Getty Images

Rep. Ted Yoho (R-Fla.) resigned from the board of directors of the Christian anti-poverty organization Bread for the World following fallout from his comments on Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), the non-profit confirmed in a statement Saturday.

What they're saying: The bipartisan group said it sought Yoho's resignation and he did so after meeting with representatives of the organization on Friday.

"We believe that Rep. Ted Yoho’s recent actions and words as reported in the media are not reflective of the ethical standards expected of members of our Board of Directors."
— Statement by Bread for the World

Driving the news: The Hill reported Tuesday that Yoho called Ocasio-Cortez "disgusting" and a "f--king b-tch" while speaking about the correlation between rising crime and current levels of unemployment.

  • He apologized on the House floor Wednesday for "the abrupt manner of the conversation" he had with Ocasio-Cortez at the Capitol. However, he denied using "offensive name-calling words," saying: "Having been married for 45 years, with two daughters, I’m very cognizant of my language."
  • Ocasio-Cortez responded, "I will not stay up late at night waiting for an apology from a man who has no remorse. ... But what I do have issue with is using women — our wives and daughters — as shields and excuses for poor behavior."

Go deeper: AOC on Ted Yoho: My parents "did not raise me to accept abuse from men"

Rebecca Falconer
38 mins ago - Politics & Policy

In photos: Civil rights icon John Lewis honored with ceremonies across Alabama

"​The Boy from Troy"​ service for the late Rep. John Lewis July 25 in Troy, Alabama. Ceremonies are planned for the next six days honoring the life of civil rights icon. Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

The life of the late Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) is being celebrated in a series of ceremonies this week across Alabama, the state in which he was born.

The big picture: Six days of memorials for the giant of the civil rights movement, who died on July 17 at age 80, began Saturday morning with a service celebrating "The Boy from Troy" at Trojan Arena, Troy University, per a schedule provided by his family.

Marisa FernandezRebecca Falconer
Updated 1 hour ago - Science

Hurricane Hanna makes landfall in southern Texas as Category 1

The eye of Hurricane Hanna made landfall on Texas' Padre Island about 5 p.m. local time Saturday, with maximum winds of 90 mph, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

Why it matters: Hanna is the first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic season, and the first to reach the Texas Gulf Coast since Harvey in 2017. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) issued a Disaster Declaration as the storm made landfall "just 6 mph shy of Category 2 status," per the Texas Division of Emergency Management.

Sara Fischer
4 hours ago - Economy & Business

Sinclair tells local stations not to air controversial "plandemic" interview

Photo: William Thomas Cain/Getty Images

Sinclair Broadcast Group asked its dozens of local affiliates across the U.S. this weekend not to air a controversial interview conducted on its program "America This Week," which touted conspiracy theories that NIAID director Anthony Fauci started the coronavirus.

Why it matters: Sinclair has been caught up in controversies around journalism ethics before. Most notably, it asked journalists at affiliates to read pro-Trump scripts about "fake news" in 2018.

