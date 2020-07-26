Yoho resigns from Christian charity over his comments on AOC

Rep. Ted Yoho (R-Fla.) resigned from the board of directors of the Christian anti-poverty organization Bread for the World following fallout from his comments on Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), the non-profit confirmed in a statement Saturday.

What they're saying: The bipartisan group said it sought Yoho's resignation and he did so after meeting with representatives of the organization on Friday.

"We believe that Rep. Ted Yoho’s recent actions and words as reported in the media are not reflective of the ethical standards expected of members of our Board of Directors."

— Statement by Bread for the World

Driving the news: The Hill reported Tuesday that Yoho called Ocasio-Cortez "disgusting" and a "f--king b-tch" while speaking about the correlation between rising crime and current levels of unemployment.

He apologized on the House floor Wednesday for "the abrupt manner of the conversation" he had with Ocasio-Cortez at the Capitol. However, he denied using "offensive name-calling words," saying: "Having been married for 45 years, with two daughters, I’m very cognizant of my language."

Ocasio-Cortez responded, "I will not stay up late at night waiting for an apology from a man who has no remorse. ... But what I do have issue with is using women — our wives and daughters — as shields and excuses for poor behavior."

