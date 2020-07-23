1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

AOC on Ted Yoho: My parents "did not raise me to accept abuse from men"

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) responded to Rep. Ted Yoho's (R-Fla.) verbal abuse on Thursday, saying on the House floor: "I am here because I have to show my parents that I am their daughter — and that they did not raise me to accept abuse from men."

Background: Yoho (R-Fla.) apologized on the House floor Wednesday for "the abrupt manner of the conversation" with Ocasio-Cortez, but denied reports that he called her "disgusting" and a "f--king b-tch" during and after a conversation about the correlation between rising crime and current levels of unemployment.

  • "Having been married for 45 years, with two daughters, I’m very cognizant of my language. The offensive name-calling words attributed to me by the press were never spoken to my colleagues and if they were construed that way, I apologize for their misunderstanding," Yoho said Wednesday.

What she's saying: "I do not need Rep. Yoho to apologize to me. Clearly, he does not want to. Clearly, when given the opportunity, he will not. And I will not stay up late at night waiting for an apology from a man who has no remorse. ... But what I do have issue with is using women — our wives and daughters — as shields and excuses for poor behavior.

  • "Mr. Yoho mentioned that he has a wife and two daughters. I am two years younger than Mr. Yoho's youngest daughter. I am someone's daughter, too. My father, thankfully, is not alive to see how Mr. Yoho treated his daughter."
  • "A daughter does not make a man decent. Having a wife does not make a decent man. Treating people with dignity and respect makes a decent man," she said.

Jul 22, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Ted Yoho apologizes for accosting AOC but denies using profane language

Rep. Ted Yoho (R-Fla.) apologized on the House floor Wednesday for "the abrupt manner of the conversation" he had with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on the steps of the Capitol, but denied reports that he used "offensive name-calling words."

Catch up quick: The Hill reported on Tuesday that Yoho called Ocasio-Cortez "disgusting" and a "f--king b-tch" during and after a conversation about the correlation between rising crime and current levels of unemployment.

Updated 30 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 12 p.m. ET: 15,265,081 — Total deaths: 624,370 — Total recoveries — 8,708,362Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 12 p.m. ET: 3,973,370 — Total deaths: 143,204 — Total recoveries: 1,210,849 — Total tested: 48,020,777Map.
  3. Public health: Fauci: Pandemic is "almost your worst nightmare" — Infections are slowing down in critical hotspots.
  4. Education: America faces a racial divide over school reopening.
  5. Economy: More than 31 million Americans are still relying on unemployment — Mnuchin says relief bill will not include payroll tax cut.
  6. World: Mitigation measures have cut flu infections in Southern Hemisphere.
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Judge orders Michael Cohen to be released to home confinement

Michael Cohen in New York City on May 21. Photo: David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

A federal judge on Thursday ordered President Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen to be released from prison and into home confinement, ruling that the Justice Department retaliated against him over his planned tell-all book about the president.

Catch up quick: Cohen was released from federal prison in New York in May to serve his three-year sentence at home due to the coronavirus pandemic. But he was imprisoned again this month after officials said he refused the conditions of his home confinement, including by writing his book. The judge ruled that DOJ's actions curbed Cohen's First Amendment rights.

