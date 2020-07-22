38 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Ted Yoho apologizes for accosting AOC but denies using profane language

Rep. Ted Yoho (R-Fla.) apologized on the House floor Wednesday for "the abrupt manner of the conversation" he had with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on the steps of the Capitol, but denied reports that he used "offensive name-calling words."

Catch up quick: The Hill reported on Tuesday that Yoho called Ocasio-Cortez "disgusting" and a "f--king b-tch" during and after a conversation about the correlation between rising crime and current levels of unemployment.

  • Ocasio-Cortez said Tuesday: "That kind of confrontation hasn't ever happened to me — ever. I've never had that kind of abrupt, disgusting kind of disrespect levied at me,

What he's saying: "It is true that we disagree on policies and visions for America, but that does not mean we should be disrespectful. Having been married for 45 years with two daughters, I'm very cognizant of the language I use," Yoho said.

  • "The offensive name-calling — words attributed to me by the press, were never spoken to my colleague, and if they were construed that way I apologize for their misunderstanding," he continued.
  • Yoho concluded: "I cannot apologize for my passion or for loving my god, my family and my country."

Go deeper

Bob Herman
39 mins ago - Health

HHS buys $2 billion worth of Pfizer's vaccine candidate

Pfizer just got a large federal purchase order. Photo: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Trump administration has agreed to pay Pfizer $1.95 billion for 100 million doses of the experimental coronavirus vaccine the company is developing along with German biotech company BioNTech. The deal also gives the government the right to buy another 500 million doses.

Why it matters: The federal government is betting that Pfizer and BioNTech's vaccine will effectively stave off the coronavirus and therefore is worth buying before more definitive clinical trial data come out. The Department of Health and Human Services made a similar deal for Novavax' vaccine.

Dan Primack
48 mins ago - Technology

How ByteDance may try to save TikTok

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The best way to save ByteDance, the world's most valuable tech "unicorn," may be to break up ByteDance.

Driving the news: Some of the Chinese company's U.S. investors are discussing a carve-out of all or part of TikTok, which is under growing geopolitical pressures, according to The Information.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10 a.m. ET: 14,976,453 — Total deaths: 617,297 — Total recoveries — 8,499,299Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as 10 a.m. ET: 3,902,377 — Total deaths: 142,080 — Total recoveries: 1,182,018 — Total tested: 47,224,382Map.
  3. Public health: Quest warns flu season will further hurt testing.
  4. Economy: The economic recovery is reversing — and another stimulus might not be enough to fix it.
  5. Politics: Kevin McCarthy will use fitness trackers to monitor for symptoms while campaigning.
  6. Business: United to require customers to wear masks in airports.
  7. 🎧Podcast: Parents turn to schooling "pods."
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow