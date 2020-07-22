Rep. Ted Yoho (R-Fla.) apologized on the House floor Wednesday for "the abrupt manner of the conversation" he had with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on the steps of the Capitol, but denied reports that he used "offensive name-calling words."

Catch up quick: The Hill reported on Tuesday that Yoho called Ocasio-Cortez "disgusting" and a "f--king b-tch" during and after a conversation about the correlation between rising crime and current levels of unemployment.

Ocasio-Cortez said Tuesday: "That kind of confrontation hasn't ever happened to me — ever. I've never had that kind of abrupt, disgusting kind of disrespect levied at me,

What he's saying: "It is true that we disagree on policies and visions for America, but that does not mean we should be disrespectful. Having been married for 45 years with two daughters, I'm very cognizant of the language I use," Yoho said.