In photos: People around the world mark 50 years of Pride amid pandemic

Artist Chris Williams' Pride Puppets march during the Queer Liberation March for Black Lives & Against Police Brutality on June 28 in New York City. Photo: Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

Events around the world marking 50 years since the first Gay Pride march in New York were canceled over the weekend because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

The big picture: Organizers of official marches in New York City and other towns instead marked the milestone with online events and visual displays. But marches still took place in several cities, albeit in reduced numbers. Per the New York Times, one of the biggest rallies took place in New York City on Sunday, where thousands attended the Queer Liberation March toward Stonewall, where the LGBTQ movement began.

In the U.S.
Protesters rally in front of the Minneapolis First Precinct during a Pride march in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to defend Black Trans lives and demand community control of law enforcement on June 28. Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Members of Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence gather for the torch walk for the San Francisco Pride 50th Anniversary Grand Lighting Illumination of The Pink Triangle on June 27. Photo: Steve Jennings/Getty Images
Rainbow-colored lights projected outside The Stonewall Inn on June 27, 2020 in New York City. Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images
In Brazil
An LGBTQ activist argues with military police during a march also protesting Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and his handling of the pandemic at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro on June 28. Photo: Mauro Pimentel/AFP via Getty Images
In France
Revellers hold flayers in the colours of the Rainbow Flag to celebrate an unofficial Pride event at the Canal de l'Ourcq in Paris on June 27. Photo: Kiran Ridley/Getty Images
In Taiwan
The official Pride parade outside the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei, which went ahead amid Taiwan's relatively low number of COVID-19 cases (447) on June 28. Photo: Sam Yeh/AFP via Getty Images
In Germany
A smaller than planned Pride parade has taken place in Berlin on June 28. Photo: Annette Riedl/picture alliance via Getty Images
In the Philippines
Police officers arrest a demonstrator during the Pride March Protest in Manila that also demanded government aid for those displaced by the coronavirus lockdown on June 26. Some 20 protesters were arrested, AP reports. Photo: Lisa Marie David/NurPhoto via Getty Images
In the United Kingdom
Thousands have march through London in support of the Black Trans Lives Matter movement as part of Pride celebrations on June 28. Photo: Dave Rushen/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
In Mexico
Activists substituted the annual Gay Pride parade for a digital march because of the coronavirus outbreak, but some still turned out on the streets of Mexico City in June 27. Photo: Pedro Pardo/AFP via Getty Images
In Spain
The traditional Madrid Pride event switched to digital amid the pandemic, but the Alternative Gay Pride march went ahead on June 28. The alternative movement is against the commercialization of Pride events. Photo: Ely Pineiro/Getty Images

