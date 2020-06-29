In photos: People around the world mark 50 years of Pride amid pandemic

Artist Chris Williams' Pride Puppets march during the Queer Liberation March for Black Lives & Against Police Brutality on June 28 in New York City. Photo: Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images
Events around the world marking 50 years since the first Gay Pride march in New York were canceled over the weekend because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.
The big picture: Organizers of official marches in New York City and other towns instead marked the milestone with online events and visual displays. But marches still took place in several cities, albeit in reduced numbers. Per the New York Times, one of the biggest rallies took place in New York City on Sunday, where thousands attended the Queer Liberation March toward Stonewall, where the LGBTQ movement began.
After in-person celebrations for the 50th anniversary of New York City's annual pride parade were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, a march focused on the Black Lives Matter movement will take its place on Sunday.
Why it matters: New York's annual parade honors the first gay rights march in U.S. history, which started in 1970 to commemorate the Stonewall riots.
