"Black Trans Lives Matter" movement swells as Pride month meets protests

Protestors for Black Trans Lives Matter in Brooklyn on June 18. Photo: Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images

The recent wave of Black Lives Matter protests and June's Pride Month celebrations are highlighting racism within the LGBTQ+ community, specifically toward Black transgender people.

Driving the news: Cities across the U.S. including Philadelphia, New York City and Providence, Rhode Island, have hosted "Black Trans Lives Matter" rallies this June. The demonstrations have called attention to the deaths of Black trans individuals, including 38-year-old Tony McDade, killed by Tallahassee, Florida, police just two days after the death of George Floyd.

  • Tallahassee police originally misgendered McDade in their report on his death.

By the numbers: The Human Rights Campaign reported at least 26 deaths of trans or gender non-conforming people in the U.S. in 2018 due to fatal violence. Most were Black transgender women.

  • HRC later reported at least 22 trans or gender non-conforming people were killed last year through November, marking the fifth straight year that more than 20 trans or gender non-conforming people have died due to violence.
  • Year over year, Black trans women prove to be the most frequent targets.

Between the lines: White privilege still gives some members of the LGBTQ+ community an advantage compared to queer people of color — specifically black trans folks.

  • Not all violence towards Black, transgender individuals is directly motivated by a person's gender identity or race, HRC notes.
  • 1 in 5 trans people in the U.S. has been discriminated against while searching for housing, per the National Center for Transgender Equality (NCTE).
  • NCTE also reports that over 1 in 4 trans people have lost a job due to discrimination.

The Supreme Court this month ruled employment discrimination against transgender individuals to be unlawful.

Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 10,055,037 — Total deaths: 499,967 — Total recoveries — 5,087,006Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 2,534,981 — Total deaths: 125,691 — Total recoveries: 679,308 — Total tested: 30,401,644Map.
  3. Congress: Lawmakers replace handshakes and baby-kissing with virtual campaigns — Pandemic rewires the future of Congress — GOP Senate health chairman urges Trump to wear mask to end political debate.
  4. Public health: Health secretary says "window is closing" to get coronavirus under control — Former FDA commissioner says aggressive action in virus hot spots won't have impact for weeks.
  5. States: Pence campaign trips to Arizona and Florida delayedTexas Gov. Abbott regrets opening bars after seeing the "aftermath" of a coronavirus surge.
  6. Education: A blueprint for managing colleges.
Ursula Perano
4 hours ago - Health

Pence disputes that virus surge was caused by states reopening too quickly

Vice President Mike Pence, head of the White House coronavirus task force, pushed back on CBS News' "Face the Nation" on Sunday against claims that the new surge of coronavirus cases is a result of states reopening too quickly.

Why it matters: Public health experts, including the task force's own Anthony Fauci, largely agree that increased mobility and social contact stemming from the lifting of lockdown restrictions are driving spikes in infections.

Jim VandeHeiMike Allen
5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump’s superpower turns to kryptonite

Screenshot from CNN

No president in our lifetime has enjoyed a more mesmerizing, seemingly unbendable hold on his political base than Donald Trump. He shifts their views on big topics like the FBI or Vladimir Putin and retains their support regardless of what he says or does.

Why it matters: This connection is turning fast into a liability for Trump and the entire GOP because the president and his mostly white, mostly male base are on the opposite side of most Americans on the epic topics of our day — wearing masks, combating the coronavirus, and condemning racial inequality and police brutality.

