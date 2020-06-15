54 mins ago - Politics & Policy

A Supreme Court surprise

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

America now has a 5th major Supreme Court ruling on LBGTQ rights, this time based on Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Why it matters: Before today's ruling, only about half of U.S. states had comprehensive laws that protect people from being fired based on their sexual orientation or gender identity.

  • Title VII explicitly prohibits discrimination based on "race, color, religion, sex, or national origin," but it did not specifically name sexual orientation or gender identity as protected classes.

The 6-3 decision's majority opinion was authored by Trump-appointed Justice Neil Gorsuch. (Justices Alito, Thomas and Kavanaugh dissented.)

  • "An employer who fires an individual for being homosexual or transgender fires that person for traits or actions it would not have questioned in members of a different sex," Gorsuch wrote.
  • "Sex plays a necessary and undisguisable role in the decision, exactly what Title VII forbids."
  • "Those who adopted the Civil Rights Act might not have anticipated their work would lead to this particular result. ... But the limits of the drafters' imagination supply no reason to ignore the law's demands."
  • Read the opinion.

Between the lines: The four big previous LBGTQ rights cases had majority opinions written by retired Justice Anthony Kennedy, the N.Y. Times notes.

  • 1996, Romer v. Evans: "Struck down a Colorado constitutional amendment that had banned laws protecting gay men and lesbians."
  • 2003, Lawrence v. Texas: "Struck down laws making gay sex a crime."
  • 2013, United States v. Windsor: "Overturned a ban on federal benefits for married same-sex couples."
  • 2015, Obergefell v. Hodges: "Struck down state bans on same-sex marriage, ruling that the Constitution guarantees a right to such unions."

The bottom line: Millions more Americans will go to bed tonight with legal protections that didn't exist when they woke up.

Updated Jun 12, 2020 - Politics & Policy

HHS rolls back Obama-era transgender health care protections

A Pride flag flies over the Mass. State House in Boston. Photo: John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The Department of Health and Human Services finalized a rule on Friday to reverse protections for transgender people established under the Affordable Care Act.

Why it matters: The action could make it easier for doctors, hospitals and insurance companies to deny transgender people health coverage amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

1 hour ago - Podcasts

Jalen Rose on NBA players, protests, and what comes next

NBA players are trying to balance a return to the court with their efforts to improve racial justice and equality, and not everyone agrees on the best course forward.

Axios Re:Cap, our new afternoon podcast, digs in with former NBA star Jalen Rose, a co-founder with LeBron James of a new voting rights group called More Than A Vote.