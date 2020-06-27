28 mins ago - Politics & Policy

50th anniversary of first gay rights march in the U.S. marked with Black Lives Matter protest

Rainbow flags at New York City's Rockefeller Center on June 26. Photo: Gotham/Getty Images

After in-person celebrations for the 50th anniversary of New York City's annual pride parade were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, a march focused on the Black Lives Matter movement will take its place on Sunday.

Why it matters: New York's annual parade honors the first gay rights march in U.S. history, which started in 1970 to commemorate the Stonewall riots.

Catch up quick: NYCPride will livestream events to celebrate the parade Sunday at noon, as the Queer Liberation March for Black Lives — which says it has eschewed corporate funding and police participation — will also be held Sunday.

  • Participants in the march are encouraged to wear face masks and social distance.
  • The Queer Liberation march had originally cancelled its Sunday event, but organizers reversed the decision after George Floyd's killing, the New Yorker's Michael Schulman reports.

The big picture: Many Black Lives Matter protests have made it a point to call for justice for Black transgender people, who are on the receiving end of an inordinate amount of violence and discrimination.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 p.m. ET: 9,859,738 — Total deaths: 495,573 — Total recoveries — 4,980,319Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 p.m ET: 2,483,516 — Total deaths: 125,169 — Total recoveries: 670,809 — Total tested: 29,810,767Map.
  3. Congress: Lawmakers replace handshakes and baby-kissing with virtual campaigns — Pandemic rewires the future of Congress.
  4. Public health: Coronavirus shrinks planned family sizesWhy contact tracing is failing.
  5. States: Texas Gov. Abbott regrets opening bars after seeing the "aftermath" of a coronavirus surge.
  6. Business: Social distancing spices up demand for meal kits.
  7. Immigration: Judge orders ICE to release children from family detention centers.
  8. Education: A blueprint for managing colleges.
  9. 1 🎥 thing: Summer's hottest blockbusters delayed.
Pandemic rewires the future of Congress

Illustration of U.S. Capitol building with line circling the building

The pandemic is pushing Congress toward remote hearings and votes, and is changing lobbying, fundraising and campaigning.

Why it matters: The coronavirus is forcing one of the most change-averse institutions in the U.S. to rethink how it's always done things.

Princeton drops Woodrow Wilson's name from school due to "racist thinking"

Princeton campus. Photo: William Thomas Cain/Getty Images

Princeton University President Christopher Eisgruber announced Saturday the institution will remove President Woodrow Wilson's name from its public policy school and a residential college.

What Eisgruber is saying: "The trustees conclude that Woodrow Wilson's racist thinking and policies make him an inappropriate namesake for a school or college whose scholars, students, and alumni must firmly stand against racism in all its forms."

