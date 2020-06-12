Behind TIME's cover of a Black Trans Lives Matter protest

Devin Allen, a 32-year-old Baltimore photographer, took the cover photo of the forthcoming issue of TIME, showing people lying on the street during a Black Trans Lives Matter protest in Baltimore on June 5, The (Baltimore) Sun reports.

What they're saying: Allen told The Sun, "We leave out the LGBT community, especially when it comes to the black trans community ... The fact that they even have to go and hold a Black Trans Lives Matter march, it speaks for itself. Why do they have to do that? As a straight, black man, I'm going to give [them] the same energy that I give to all my people to that community."

Between the lines: Living at the intersection of two marginalized identities, black trans people are on the receiving end of an inordinate amount of violence.