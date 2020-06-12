57 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Behind TIME's cover of a Black Trans Lives Matter protest

Photo: Devin Allen for TIME

Devin Allen, a 32-year-old Baltimore photographer, took the cover photo of the forthcoming issue of TIME, showing people lying on the street during a Black Trans Lives Matter protest in Baltimore on June 5, The (Baltimore) Sun reports.

What they're saying: Allen told The Sun, "We leave out the LGBT community, especially when it comes to the black trans community ... The fact that they even have to go and hold a Black Trans Lives Matter march, it speaks for itself. Why do they have to do that? As a straight, black man, I'm going to give [them] the same energy that I give to all my people to that community."

Between the lines: Living at the intersection of two marginalized identities, black trans people are on the receiving end of an inordinate amount of violence.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 12 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 8 a.m. ET: 7,540,679 — Total deaths: 421,948 — Total recoveries — 3,561,804Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 8 a.m. ET: 2,023,347 — Total deaths: 113,820 — Total recoveries: 540,292 — Total tested: 21,933,301Map.
  3. Public health: Single cells could hide the answer to how to fight coronavirusRetracted coronavirus studies threaten trust in scientific data.
  4. World: Why Vietnam may be the pandemic’s biggest success story.
  5. 2020 election: Jacksonville picked as RNC's new 2020 convention hostTrump to hold first campaign rally since the pandemic began.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Jeff Tracy
14 mins ago - Sports

Inside boxing's return to Vegas

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Boxing returned on Tuesday thanks to the herculean efforts by promotion company Top Rank to create a "bubble" at the MGM Grand Convention Center in Las Vegas.

The big picture: Brad Jacobs, Top Rank's COO and the architect of their return-to-play protocol, told Axios, "First, I dissected our events line item by line item. Then I consulted with an infectious disease specialist and an emergency physician, and I depended a lot on these experts to figure out how to do this 100% properly."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dion Rabouin
22 mins ago - Economy & Business

The truth about the May jobs report

Photo: Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images

The responses of fewer than 41,000 people were used to determine a major part of last month's U.S. unemployment rate, the Bureau of Labor Statistics tells Axios.

Why it matters: That's the lowest number in modern history and is one of many unusual developments in government data collection that have affected important readings for months.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow