Women take top business roles at news outlets

Several women were named to top business positions at news companies in the past week, adding to a broader trend of women assuming top editorial roles at news companies in the past year.

Why it matters: Business leaders tend to oversee departments that are critical to the mission of news companies, like revenue, marketing, communications and human resources.

Driving the news: Public radio veteran Goli Sheikholeslami was named CEO of Politico on Monday, replacing Patrick Steel, who departed last year.

Inc. and Fast Company's parent Mansueto Ventures named Stephanie Mehta as chief executive and chief content officer, replacing Eric Schurenberg.

BBC News named TV news veteran Deborah Turness as its new CEO last week.

Between the lines: The past few years have seen a dramatic increase in women being named to top positions at news companies.

The big picture: Several women have been named to top editor positions over the past year, per CNN, including Julie Pace at the AP, Sara Kehaulani Goo at Axios, Danielle Belton at HuffPost, Sally Buzbee at the Washington Post, Mary Margaret at Entertainment Weekly, Swati Sharma at Vox, Tracy Conner at The Daily Beast, Alessandra Galloni at Reuters, Julia Chan at the 19th and Alyson Shontell at Fortune.

