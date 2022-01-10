Goli Sheikholeslami named CEO of Politico

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Photo: Wolfgang Kumm/picture alliance via Getty Images
German publishing giant Axel Springer on Monday named Goli Sheikholeslami CEO of Politico, replacing Patrick Steel, who left the company in December.
Why it matters: Sheikholeslami comes from New York Public Radio, where she currently serves as president and CEO.
Details: In a statement, Axel Springer said Sheikholeslami will also become chairperson of the shareholder advisory board of Politico Europe, based in Brussels, and that her appointment "comes following a vigorous national search."
- Sheikholeslami has previously held roles at various U.S. news organizations, including The Washington Post, Chicago Public Media and Conde Nast.
- Sources internally at Politico seemed surprised by the decision.
Catch up quick: Politico has been on the hunt for a CEO for months, since Steel first announced he would depart in August.
- Earlier this month, Protocol — the sister site to Politico focused on tech — also announced new leadership. Bennett Richardson, a longtime Politico and Protocol business leader, was named president, replacing Tammy Wincup.
The big picture: Sheikholeslami takes the helm following a turbulent year for Politico.
- It sold to German publishing giant Axel Springer earlier this year. The acquisition initially caused some tension, when the new owners said that they would put a paywall on the site. Axel Springer CEO Mathias Döpfner later walked back the comments.
- Staffers formed a union around the same time as the sale process was unfolding and the union was later recognized by Politico leadership.
- The company lost a handful of top editors, including Carrie Budoff Brown, who left for NBC News, as well as Paul Volpe and Blake Hounshell, who both left for The New York Times.
What's next: Sheikholeslami will start in February.