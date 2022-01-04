Protocol launches new expansion after Axel Springer takeover

Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on the day's biggest business stories

Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios Pro Rata

Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas

Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top DC news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Protocol launches new expansion after Axel Springer takeover

Sara Fischer

Photo credit: Tim Devine for Protocol

Protocol is adding 25 new positions, bringing its total employee count to roughly 80 by the end of the year, its new president Bennett Richardson told Axios.

Why it matters: It represents a comeback for the company, which launched weeks before the pandemic shut down the country in early 2020.

  • Like dozens of other news outlets, Protocol was forced to make cuts in response to the uncertainty driven by the pandemic. It laid off 13 people, roughly 1/3 of its staff at the time.
  • Today, Protocol has a newsroom of 40 and a business team of 15. 

Details: Over the past year and a half, Protocol has focused on coverage of niche tech topic areas, like Chinese technology, fintech and enterprise computing.

  • Its coverage is designed for business, technology and policy professionals, with roughly 1/3 of its audience coming from each category.

By the numbers: Richardson said the company now has 200,000 people who have signed up to receive at least one of Protocol's eight newsletter products.

  • Roughly 50,000 are signed up for Protocol's main daily newsletter "Source Code."

Catch up quick: Protocol was launched by former Politico owner Robert Allbritton and acquired by German publishing giant Axel Springer alongside its sister publications Politico and Politico Europe last year. Richardson believes Axel Springer is a good fit, and will help scale Protocol globally.

  • Richardson, a longtime Politico and Protocol business leader, was named president of the publication in December. Tim Grieve, the founding editor of Politico's subscription division Politico Pro, was recently promoted to editor-in-chief.

The big picture: "Our long-term ambition is definitely to build Protocol into a hybrid model with professional services and subscriptions," Richardson said, referring to a business model that closely mimics that of Politico's.

  • Politico launched Politico Pro for policy professionals in 2011, and it's now a significant portion of its revenue.
  • Today, Protocol is 100% advertising-supported, with 1/3 of revenue from branded content. "For us, it has meant a real focus on thought leadership," Richardson said.

What's next: Looking ahead, Protocol plans to launch "Protocol Climate," a newsletter focused on the tech industry’s role in combating the climate change and emerging climate technologies.

  • It's also launching "Protocol Policy," a new newsletter focused on tech policy sent three times per week. It will be expanding its coverage of entertainment and gaming via a new, combined newsletter that also focuses on web3.

The bottom line: "There aren't a lot of places where you can reach engineers and C-suite executives alike through the same publication," Richardson said. "Protocol has been able to convene an audience that touches both of those communities."

Go deeper

Emily PeckCourtenay Brown
30 mins ago - Economy & Business

A record 4.5 million workers quit their jobs in November

A ''Now Hiring" sign hangs above the entrance to a McDonald's restaurant in Miami Beach, Fla. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

A record 4.5 million workers quit their jobs in November, according to government data released Tuesday morning.

Why it matters: The numbers, from the Labor Department’s Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, are the latest sign that the job market is red hot for workers, particularly for employees in lower wage industries.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: CDC shortens Pfizer booster wait time to 5 months after vaccine — America's health system under pressure from Omicron — Vaccines and prior infections likely prevent severe Omicron disease.
  2. Politics: Judge blocks Pentagon from punishing Navy Seals who refused vaccine — Trump surgeon general slams new CDC guidelines on isolation.
  3. States: Omicron threatens New Year's gym surge — Federal court denies Oklahoma's attempt to block Pentagon vaccine mandate.
  4. World: China's "zero COVID" challenge is getting tougher — South Africa eases restrictions, says Omicron peak has passed — COVAX head: Focusing solely on boosters is a "dangerous mistake."
  5. Variant tracker
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Erin Doherty
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Albany DA drops Andrew Cuomo sex crime charge

Photo: Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

The Albany County District Attorney's office said on Tuesday it won't proceed with a misdemeanor sex crime charge against former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Driving the news: "While we found the complainant in this case cooperative and credible, after review of all the available evidence we have concluded that we cannot meet our burden at trial," District Attorney David Soares wrote in a statement.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow