Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Rashida Jones named president of MSNBC

Photo: Courtesy of MSNBC

Rashida Jones will be the next president of MSNBC, Axios has confirmed. She will replace longtime MSNBC executive Phil Griffin when she starts on Feb. 1.

Why it matters: Griffin has been with MSNBC since it was founded 25 years ago and has worked in the NBC News family for 35 years. His legacy includes hiring and elevating major talent, including Rachel Maddow, Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinksi, as well as overseeing the launches of major programs both in daytime and prime time.

Details: According to a note sent to staff by Cesar Conde, chairman of NBCUniversal News Group, Griffin let Conde know after the election that he wanted to leave. He has agreed to stay on at MSNBC through the end of January to ensure a smooth transition. 

Jones is a well-respected industry veteran, and she's been with MSNBC for seven years.

  • In his note, Conde credited Jones with having helped lead the company through major breaking news events this year, including the pandemic and the election.
  • She is credited with having helped the network launch a slew of digital products, including NBC News' new streaming service, NBC News Now.

The big picture: The move is the first major shakeup in the news division under Conde, who was appointed head of the newly formed NBCUniversal News Group — which includes MSNBC, CNBC and NBC News — in May.

  • Earlier this year, Conde said that he wanted to eventually have 50% of news organization employees be women and 50% of their total workforce be people of color.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 5 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: Hospitals across the U.S. reach breaking pointVaccine chief: U.S. could see "significant decrease" in COVID-19 deaths by end of January.
  2. Politics: Giuliani has tested positive for COVID, Trump says — Biden unveils picks for key health positions.
  3. Vaccine: Initial COVID vaccine supply 10% of original government promise — An alarming number of Americans would reject a COVID vaccine — Azar: Vaccine will be available to all by mid-2021.
  4. World: U.S. sets new coronavirus records while Europe bends the curve — India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine.
  5. Business: CEO confidence soars above pre-pandemic levels.
  6. 🎧Podcast: Former FDA chief Rob Califf on the vaccine approval process.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Trump tactics to fight election results go local

Former Florida AG Pam Bondi displays a court order granting the Trump campaign more access to vote counting operations in Philadelphia on Nov. 5. Photo: Matt Slocum/AP

President Trump may be leaving the White House on Jan. 20, but his legal challenges and refusal to concede could become far more normal in U.S. politics.

Why it matters: GOP support for his tactics has been far broader than immediately after the election.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Joann MullerKia Kokalitcheva
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Uber to give up on self-driving tech and finds a partner in Aurora instead

Aurora Innovation, a developer of self-driving technology, is buying Uber ATG (Photo courtesy of Aurora)

Uber said Monday it will sell its self-driving research unit, Advanced Technologies Group (ATG), to Aurora Innovation and will invest $400 million in ATG's Silicon Valley rival.

Why it matters: Uber's decision to abandon self-driving car R&D is an acknowledgement that autonomous vehicle technology is still a long way off, with no certain payoff in sight.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow