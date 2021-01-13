Women take the stage on Day 2 of CES

The CEOs of Best Buy, AMD and General Motors all used the CES stage Tuesday to outline how they're keeping their businesses moving forward amid the pandemic and other challenges.

Why it matters: It was just three years ago that CES had no female CEOs in its main corporate keynote lineup. On Tuesday, there were three: AMD chief Lisa Su, General Motors CEO Mary Barra and Best Buy CEO Corie Barry.

The big picture: The tech industry remains heavily male dominated, with few Black and Latino executives, especially at the highest ranks.

Between the lines: Of course, the three CEOs were there to talk mostly about their companies' latest moves. Here's what each announced during their keynote.

GM: Barra announced a new business unit devoted to electrifying the goods delivery market and says package giant FedEx will be the first customer.

AMD: Su unveiled a bunch of new laptops featuring AMD rather than Intel chips and also previewed the company's next-generation server processor, code-named Milan. In a demo, Milan ran a popular weather forecasting model 68% faster than a rival chip.

Best Buy: Barry shared some lessons learned during the pandemic. The company has seen strong sales as people spent more time at home and needed tech gear to learn, work and play.

