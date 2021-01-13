Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Women take the stage on Day 2 of CES

Ina Fried, author of Login

General Motors CEO Mary Barra. Photo: Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

The CEOs of Best Buy, AMD and General Motors all used the CES stage Tuesday to outline how they're keeping their businesses moving forward amid the pandemic and other challenges.

Why it matters: It was just three years ago that CES had no female CEOs in its main corporate keynote lineup. On Tuesday, there were three: AMD chief Lisa Su, General Motors CEO Mary Barra and Best Buy CEO Corie Barry.

The big picture: The tech industry remains heavily male dominated, with few Black and Latino executives, especially at the highest ranks.

Between the lines: Of course, the three CEOs were there to talk mostly about their companies' latest moves. Here's what each announced during their keynote.

