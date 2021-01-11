Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
Photo: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Having moved entirely online, this year's CES is unlike any other. However, there's still a ton of tech news to watch out for, and Axios has you covered with all the big news in one place.
The big picture: We are in the midst of both a pandemic and political upheaval, but that isn't stopping the biggest tech companies in the world from sharing their latest consumer gear. Here's the latest — check back all week for more from the Axios tech team.
Monday, January 11
- New concept TVs are always a highlight at CES, and this year will be no exception, even if we can't check them out in person. For starters, here is a rolling, transparent concept from LG.
- LG also showed a video of a rollable smartphone (meaning the display can roll in on itself and then expand when needed). More importantly, it says it isn't just a concept but will go on sale this year.
- China's TCL announced a range of new products, including a color rival to E-ink, new 8K TVs and smartphones and a pair of glasses that have dual displays built-in. (for watching TV, not full VR). It also showed off a rollable smartphone prototype.
Sunday, January 10
- Lenovo debuted a new set of AR-enabled smart glasses.
- Baidu is partnering with Geely, a Chinese automaker, on electric cars.
Go deeper: For more on what to expect, check out this preview story.