Wisconsin Sens. Tammy Baldwin (D) and Ron Johnson (R) issued a rare joint statement Saturday warning that outsiders may attempt to exploit last week's tragedy at a Waukesha Christmas parade for political gain.

The big picture: Police have identifed Darrel Brooks as the alleged driver of an SUV that plowed into a crowd gathered at a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, killing six and leaving more than 60 injured.

The senators did not mention specific groups or people, but broadly warned against "outside interference" as local officials continue to investigate.

What they're saying: "It has come to our attention that outside individuals or groups may attempt to exploit the tragedy that occurred last Sunday in Waukesha for their own political purposes," the senators said in the statement.

Furthermore, the senators asked that anyone attempting such maneuvers to "cease and desist," and underscored the importance of respecting local authorities as they conduct their investigation and provide support to the families of the deceased and survivors.

"These will not be easy tasks, and will be made even more difficult if conducted within a politically charged atmosphere," the senators added.

Brooks, who had an extensive criminal record, has been charged with multiple counts of first-degree intentional homicide.