Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Debris litters the street at a crime scene on November 21, 2021 in Waukesha, Wisconsin. Photo: Jim Vondruska/Getty Images
A person of interest is in custody after an SUV plowed through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, Sunday, killing five people and wounding more than 40 others, police said.
The latest: The Waukesha Police Department said in a statement early Monday that casualty numbers may change, noting that "many people have self-transported to area hospitals" following the incident in the city that's just west of Milwaukee.
- The Waukesha School District said in a statement posted to its website that it had canceled classes Monday, but additional counselors would be available "for all students and staff in need of support services."
The big picture: Waukesha Police Department Chief Dan Thompson told a Sunday evening briefing that the vehicle appeared to approach people marching in the parade from behind in the incident, which happened at 4:39p.m. local time.
- An officer shot at it in an effort to stop it as it crashed through barriers, Thompson said. "No bystanders were injured by a result of the weapon discharge," he added.
- A City of Waukesha live stream and other videos from the scene show the SUV breaking through barriers and appearing to speed into the roadway as the parade took place, striking a youth dance team and a group of dancing grandmothers.
- At least 12 minors were taken to the hospital, per Thompson. He told reporters earlier Sunday that a "suspect vehicle" had been recovered.
- Police could not immediately confirm the cause of the incident.
From the scene: The Milwaukee Archdiocese said in a statement Sunday night that one of its priests was wounded "as well as multiple parishioners and Waukesha Catholic school children."
- The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies said in an online post Sunday night that members of its group and volunteers who participated in the parade "were impacted," adding that the group "was waiting for word on their conditions."
- Corey Montiho, a School District of Waukesha board member, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that his daughter's youth dance team was struck by the vehicle.
- "There were pompoms and shoes and spilled hot chocolate everywhere," Montiho said. "I had to go from one crumpled body to the other to find my daughter. My wife and two daughters were almost hit."
What they're saying: Mayor Shawn Reilly said at the briefing, "Today our community faced horror and tragedy in what should have been a community celebration."
- Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers tweeted his gratitude for the first responders and "folks who acted quickly to help" in the tragedy and said he and his wife, Kathy Evers, were praying for all those "affected by this senseless act."
- State Attorney General Josh Kaul confirmed the Justice Department was assisting with the response to the incident:
Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.