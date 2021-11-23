Sign up for our daily briefing

Waukesha parade crash suspect charged with 5 counts of intentional homicide

A makeshift memorial along the route of the parade in Waukesha, Wis. Photo: Mustafa Hussain/AFP via Getty Images

Darrell Brooks, the alleged driver of an SUV that plowed into a crowd gathered at a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday, was charged with five counts of first-degree intentional homicide on Tuesday.

Driving the news: The incident left 62 people injured as of Tuesday, according to court documents.

  • A sixth person has also died, AP reported Tuesday, citing prosecutors.
  • A conviction of first-degree intentional homicide carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison, per AP.

The big picture: At a press conference Monday, Waukesha Police chief Daniel Thompson said officials "are confident he acted alone" and they believe there was no evidence of terrorism.

  • Police allege Brooks was involved in a "domestic disturbance" just prior to driving his car through the crowd, police said.

Ivana Saric
Nov 22, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Darrell Brooks identified as Waukesha parade crash suspect

Police and emergency personnel work at the scene of the crash on Nov. 21, 2021, in Waukesha, Wis. Photo: Jim Vondruska/Getty Images

Law enforcement officials have identified Darrell Brooks, 39, as the alleged driver of an SUV that plowed into a crowd gathered at a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, Sunday evening.

The big picture: Waukesha Police Chief Daniel Thompson said Monday that the driver killed five people and injured at least 48 others, adding that officials "are confident he acted alone" and there was no evidence of terrorism.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated Nov 22, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Multiple fatalities after SUV plows into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

Debris litters the street at a crime scene on November 21, 2021 in Waukesha, Wis. Photo: Jim Vondruska/Getty Images

A person of interest is in custody after an SUV plowed through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, Sunday, killing five people and wounding more than 40 others, police said.

The latest: The Waukesha Police Department said in a statement early Monday that casualty numbers may change, noting that "many people have self-transported to area hospitals" following the incident in the city that's just west of Milwaukee.

Zachary Basu
40 mins ago - World

U.S. unveils invitation list for Biden's "Summit for Democracy"

Expand chart
Data: State Department. Axios Visuals.

Taiwan is among the 110 delegations invited to President Biden's "Summit for Democracy" next month, according to a list released by the State Department on Tuesday night.

Why it matters: Taiwan's inclusion is sure to infuriate the Chinese government, which views the self-governing island as a breakaway territory and opposes any attempts to legitimize it on the international stage.

