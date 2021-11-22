Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Darrell Brooks identified as Waukesha parade crash suspect

Police and emergency personnel work at the scene of the crash on Nov. 21, 2021, in Waukesha, Wis. Photo: Jim Vondruska/Getty Images

Law enforcement officials have identified Darrell Brooks, 39, as the alleged driver of an SUV that plowed into a crowd gathered at a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, Sunday evening.

The big picture: Waukesha Police Chief Daniel Thompson said Monday that the driver killed five people and injured at least 48 others, adding that officials "are confident he acted alone" and there was no evidence of terrorism.

  • The police chief added that they believe Brooks had been involved in a "domestic disturbance" before allegedly driving his car through the crowd.
  • Thompson said Brooks left the scene of the domestic disturbance "just prior" to the arrival of police.
  • "Many people have self-transported to area hospitals" following the incident, the Waukesha Police Department said in a statement earlier Monday. Officials also confirmed that a person of interest had been taken into custody.

The Waukesha Police Department released the names of the five victims on Monday afternoon.

  • Virginia Sorenson, 79
  • LeAnna Owen, 71
  • Tamara Durand, 52
  • Jane Kulich, 52
  • Wilhelm Hospel, 81

Details: In the past two years Brooks has been charged three times with reckless endangerment of others and has two open cases against him, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

  • In the most recent case, opened on Nov. 5 for an alleged domestic violence offense, Brooks was charged with "resisting or obstructing an officer, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, disorderly conduct, bail jumping and battery," AP reported.
  • A woman told police that Brooks had run her "over with his vehicle" in a gas station parking lot, after he follower her there after a fight, causing her to be hospitalized, per the Journal Sentinel.
  • Brooks was released from jail after posting a $1,000 bond on Friday, the Journal Sentinel reported.
  • In a previous case from July 2020, Brooks was charged with "reckless endangering and illegal possession of a firearm," according to AP.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Editor's note: This story has been corrected to say law enforcement officials identified Darrell Brooks, 39, as the suspected driver of the SUV.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 15 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Multiple fatalities after SUV plows into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

Debris litters the street at a crime scene on November 21, 2021 in Waukesha, Wis. Photo: Jim Vondruska/Getty Images

A person of interest is in custody after an SUV plowed through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, Sunday, killing five people and wounding more than 40 others, police said.

The latest: The Waukesha Police Department said in a statement early Monday that casualty numbers may change, noting that "many people have self-transported to area hospitals" following the incident in the city that's just west of Milwaukee.

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
29 mins ago - Technology

Ex-Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes testifies in her own defense

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer. Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic via Getty Images.

Elizabeth Holmes today continued testifying in her criminal fraud trial, after unexpectedly taking the stand in her own defense on Friday.

The latest: The former Theranos CEO sought to undermine prosecutor claims that she lied to prospective investors about the blood testing company's work with drug makers.

Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden's Fed pick puts progressives on notice

Powell and Biden. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Biden's nomination of Jerome Powell for a second term as chairman of the Federal Reserve shows Biden's willingness to stare down progressives to get his cherished Build Back Better legislation through the Senate and into law.

Why it matters: Inflation is threatening Biden’s $2 trillion social spending and climate package, and Biden wants to save his political capital with moderates for that fight.

