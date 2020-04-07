49 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Wisconsin's GOP speaker defends holding election while draped in PPE

Ursula Perano

Wisconsin's state Speaker Robin Vos (R) defended the Wisconsin Supreme Court's decision to host primary elections Tuesday in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, telling a reporter with The Journal Times: "You are incredibly safe to go out."

Why it matters: Vos made the comments while donning a mask, gloves and protective gown, an image that underscored the health concerns that many have expressed about Tuesday's elections.

  • The speaker, who was working as an election inspector at a polling place in Racine County, said that election officials gave him the protective gear and said it was "mandatory to wear it."

What he's saying: "You can come to a polling place and do it safely. You have the ability to do curbside voting," Vos said. "People have to use their own best judgment."

  • "They have to make sure that if they're compromised in any way or worried about the safety of their family, they do it really smartly. But I look at what's happening here today and it really makes me proud," he added.

The big picture: Gov. Tony Evers issued an executive order attempting to delay the state's primary election on Monday, but the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck it down and ruled that the election must go on as scheduled. Republicans refused to work with Evers to delay the election and are seeking to win a key state Supreme Court race.

Go deeper ... In photos: Wisconsin votes as coronavirus crisis intensifies

Go deeper

Axios

Wisconsin Supreme Court blocks governor from delaying state's primary

Tony Evers. Photo: Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

Wisconsin's Supreme Court on Monday blocked an executive order by Gov. Tony Evers (D) that attempted to delay in-person voting for the state's primary election — currently scheduled for Tuesday — until June 9.

Driving the news: Judges ruled 4-2 along ideological lines that Evers does not have the power as governor to unilaterally postpone the election, despite the fact that the state has a stay-at-home order in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 20 hours ago - Health
Fadel Allassan

Wisconsin governor calls for last-minute primary election delay

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers. Photo: Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is moving to replace in-person voting in his state's primary election, slated for Tuesday, with an all mail-in election.

Details: Evers is calling the state lawmakers into a special session on Saturday to take up legislation on the issue, which would adopt a May 26 deadline to return ballots. The announcement comes after a judge declined to delay the primary, saying he doesn't have the authority to do so.

Go deeperArrowApr 3, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Fadel Allassan

Judge declines to delay Wisconsin April 7 primary, extends absentee deadline

Photo: Darren Hauck/Getty Images

A federal judge on Thursday declined to delay Wisconsin's April 7 primary election, saying he doesn't have the authority to do so.

Why it matters: Wisconsin is the only state scheduled to vote next Tuesday that has not yet delayed its primary.

Go deeperArrowApr 2, 2020 - Politics & Policy