In photos: Deadly wildfires devastate California's wine country

The Shady Fire ravages a home as it approaches Santa Rosa in Napa County, California, on Sept. 28. The blaze is part of the massive Glass Fire Complex, which has razed 46,600 acres at 2% containment. Photo: Samuel Corum/Agence France-Presse/AFP via Getty Images

Some 18,700 firefighters are battling 27 major blazes across California, including in the heart of the wine country, where one mega-blaze claimed the lives of three people and forced thousands of others to evacuate this week.

The big picture: 8,155 wildfires have burned across a record 3.86 million acres, killing 26 people and razing almost 7,900 structures in California in per Cal Fire. Just like the deadly fires of 2017, the wine country has become a wildfires epicenter. Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency in Napa, Sonoma, and Shasta counties.

The Glass Fire in Napa County burns on a mountainside with the Beckstoffer Vinyards in the foreground in St. Helena Sept. 28. The blaze has burned 46,600 acres at 2% containment. Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Homeowner Tom Smith walks away from the wildfire near his home on Platina Road in Igo, on Sept. 27, after the Zogg Fire that killed the three people went from 400 acres to 7000 acres in a matter of hours. Photo: Allison dinner and Allison Dinner/AFP via Getty Images
The Shady Fire quickly spreading over the mountains while closing in on Santa Rosa, on September 28. Its flames have damaged or razed "hundreds of homes, businesses, resorts and wineries," per CBS. Photo: Samuel Corum/AFP via Getty Images
PG&E crews work to clear downed power lines along Silverado Trail as the fire burns east of Calistoga, just north of San Francisco. Jessica Christian/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images
The remains of a warehouse at the Castello di Amorosa winery on Sept. 29, razed by the Glass Fire in Napa Valley. Fires are burning across parts of the wine country that have "had no fire history going back 70 years," the Los Angeles Times notes. Photo: Samuel Corum/AFP via Getty Images
A local man wets down hot spots near a home in Calistoga on Sept. 29, when all 5,000 residents of the entire town have been ordered to evacuate. Photo: Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Sep 29, 2020 - Science

3 dead and thousands evacuated as Northern California fires explode

A building at the Meadowood Napa Valley luxury resort burns after the Glass Fire moved St. Helena, California, on Monday. Photo: by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Three people have died in a wildfire in Northern California and tens of thousands were evacuated across the state, as firefighters contended with strong winds and dry conditions that saw blazes explode across the state on Monday.

Driving the news: Shasta County Sheriff Eric Magrini confirmed the deaths occurred as the Zogg Fire spread across 15,000 acres, forcing the evacuation of 1,200 people. More than 5o,000 people were under evacuation orderds, per AP.

Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 12:30 a.m. ET: 33,560,877 — Total deaths: 1,006,564 — Total recoveries: 23,297,593Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 12:30 a.m. ET: 7,190,036 — Total deaths: 205,974— Total recoveries: 2,809,674 — Total tests: 103,155,189Map.
  3. Health: Americans won't take Trump's word on the vaccine, Axios-Ipsos poll finds.
  4. Politics: 7 former FDA commissioners say Trump is undermining agency's credibility
  5. States: NYC's coronavirus positivity rate spikes to highest since June.
  6. Sports: Tennessee Titans close facility amid NFL's first coronavirus outbreak.
  7. World: U.K. beats previous record for new coronavirus cases.
  8. Work: United States of burnout — Asian American unemployment spikes amid pandemic
Mike Allen, author of AM
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The first Trump v. Biden presidential debate was a hot mess

Photos: Jim Watson and Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

This debate was like the country: Everybody’s talking. Nobody’s listening. Nothing is learned. It’s a mess.

  • We were told President Trump would be savage. Turned out, that was a gross understatement. Even the moderator, Fox News' Chris Wallace, got bulldozed.

Why it matters: Honestly, who the hell knows?

