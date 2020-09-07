49 mins ago - Science

California wildfires raze a record 2 million acres

A firefighter douses flames as they push towards homes during the Creek fire in the Cascadel Woods area of unincorporated Madera County, California on Monday. Photo: Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images

7,563 wildfires in California have burned across 2,178,015 acres this year, killing eight people and destroying or damaging 3,867 structures as of Monday, as firefighters battle two dozen major blazes in the state, per Cal Fire.

Why it matters: It's the most land burned by wildfires in California on record. The size of land charred is 10 times bigger than New York City.

  • It breaks the previous record set in 2018, when wildfires burned across 1,893,913 acres, although that year remains the deadliest, with 85 people losing their lives.

What they're saying: Cal Fire Capt. Richard Cordova described the situation as "crazy."

  • "We haven't even got into the October and November fire season, and we've broken the all-time record," Cordova told CNN.
  • "It concerns us because we need to get these firefighters off these lines and get them breaks from battling these wildfires."

Of note: More than 14,100 firefighters are currently battling blazes in hot, dry, windy conditions.

  • "Much of California is currently under a Red Flag Warning," Cal Fire said in a statement.
  • The agency has increased staffing "in preparation for critical fire weather in multiple areas" of the state.

Rebecca Falconer, Orion Rummler
Updated 5 mins ago

Creek Fire burns over 30k acres in California overnight

A firefighter douses flames as they push toward homes during the Creek Fire in the Cascadel Woods area of unincorporated Madera County, California, on Monday. Photo: Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images

California's historic wildfires and record-breaking heat wave has forced the National Forest Service to temporarily close forests, trails and campgrounds across the state on Monday evening, the Los Angeles Times reports. All in Southern California are closing.

What's happening: Red flag warnings have been issued across California, as firefighters battle two dozen major blazes. Pacific Gas & Electric, the state's biggest utility, warned that it might cut power late Monday "to reduce the risk of wildfire from energized power lines." Some 158,000 customers in 21 counties could be affected, including in the Bay Area, per ABC 7.

Rebecca Falconer, Orion Rummler
Axios
Updated 39 mins ago

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 7:30 p.m. ET: 27,235,839 — Total deaths: 890,687— Total recoveries: 18,191,761Map
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 7:30 p.m. ET: 6,299,169 — Total deaths: 189,166 — Total recoveries: 2,315,995 — Total tests: 82,837,930Map
  3. Politics: Trump says he's "taking the high road" by not meeting with Democrats on a coronavirus stimulus deal
  4. Health: 65% of voters feel COVID vaccine available this year would be "rushed" A new era of worker malaise
  5. States: New York's infection rate stays below 1% for a month
  6. World: India's cases surge to second highest in the world
  7. 1 🚴🏽 thing: Peloton plans on cheaper new options as gyms stay closed
